The cinema has no boundary; it is a ribbon of dreams

–Orson Welles

The twenty-year period between 1960 and 1980 is often cited as the Golden Era of Pakistani cinema. This era saw the introduction and popularity of colored film in Pakistan with Zahir Raihan’s Sangam being the first colored film released in 1964. Following the Indo-Pak war of 1965, the screening of Indian films was banned in Pakistan. With patriotism in full charge, this decision only fueled cinema attendance. It was during this time that Armaan was released. The movie featured Waheed Murad who would go on to become one of the most recognizable faces in the whole country. Armaan was also the first film to feature Pakistani pop music and would complete a 75-week screening throughout the nation. A few years later, in 1971, Dosti was released which stayed in the box office for a record 101 weeks, becoming the first film to receive the Diamond Jubilee. 10 years later, the arrival of VCRs and the popularity of piracy began the decline of Pakistani cinema.