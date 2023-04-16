Share:

ISLAMABAD - A three-member delegation led by Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj ul Haq here on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, the current political situation in the country and judicial crisis came under discussion, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The leaders agreed that issues facing the country should be resolved with the collective wisdom. Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique were also present during the meeting.