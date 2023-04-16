Share:

MOHMAND - According to police officials, the district police launched a poppy crop destruction drive in the area, and so far a total of about 76 Kanal of standing poppy crops have been destroyed in Padang Ghar Tehsil of the tribal district Mohmand.

According to the details, in a joint operation, SHO Naeem Khan and DSP Ali Murad destroyed the cultivated crops in the areas of Qawal, Babu Sir, Awara, Mande, Munzer, Paulsai, and Yousaf Kali. A heavy police force took action against poppies in the Yousaf Baba area and other nearby mountainous areas, completely eradicating poppy cultivation on approximately 76 kanals in a week. Along with local police, the tehsil administration and anti-narcotics force were also involved in the operation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham has directed the District Administration to crack down on hoarders and profiteers who manipulate prices. In this regard, the officials in charge were directed to launch a price control campaign in bazaars, markets, and shops.