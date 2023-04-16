Share:

PESHAWAR - The Press Club of Peshawar The Ramazan Sports Festival has reached the semi-final stages, with over 150 journalists from print and electronic media, including women, competing in five different games, including badminton, table tennis, ludo, snooker, and carrom board. Ramazan Sports Gala for Journalists organised by Peshawar Press Club and Hope, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to the welfare and rehabilitation of drug addicts.

The members of the Peshawar Press Club are excited to be a part of the third Sports Gala. Muhammad Adnan Jalil, the caretaker provincial minister for industries, crafts, and technical education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was the chief guest on this occasion.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Capital City Police Peshawar Ejaz Khan, former President Peshawar Press Club M Riaz, CEO of Hope Zubair Elahi, and Peshawar Press Club (PPC) President Arshad Aziz Malik and General Secretary Irfan Moszai.