ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is working to complete broadband projects for the provision of quality telecom services in the country. The official of the ministry said that the government is committed to ending the digital divide between rural and urban areas as connectivity projects worth billions of rupees are going on in far-flung areas. He said that provision of quality network facilities and protection of cellular users’ rights is the topmost priority. He said that steps are being taken for the promotion of the telecom sector and resolving the issues of mobile companies. He said that the process of digitalization is rapidly moving on to fulfil the Digital Pakistan Vision. Vital steps like infrastructure sharing, Spectrum sharing and Spectrum Reframing Framework for the telecom sector are also in the final phase, he added. He said that the Ministry of IT & Telecom in cohesion with other departments of the government of Pakistan has been working hard to improve digital literacy across the country. Several initiatives have been taken to improve the digital literacy level of Pakistan by focusing on nurturing a startup culture and promoting freelancing, he said.