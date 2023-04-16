Share:

KARACHI - Sindh police on Saturday arrested the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter Ali Zaidi from PTI’s Sindh house.

According to details, the PTI senior leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi confirmed that the Sindh police arrested Ali Zaidi – the president of PTI Sindh – from the party’s Sindh house on Saturday evening. Firdous Shamim Naqvi alleged that the Sindh police vandalized PTI’s Sindh House prior the arrest of Ali Zaidi, while the police officials did not show any legal search warrant or First Information Report (FIR) before taking Ali Zaidi into custody.

He said that the raiding party not only broke the cell phones of the party workers who were trying to record the arrest, but also took some devices with them.