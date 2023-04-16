Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh on Sunday came out in opposition to an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) at the local level.

Sources have reported that the problems arose even before the talks between the two parties, with PTI Sindh requesting their party leadership not to make an alliance with JI.

The leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami had been discussing the local politics of Karachi in negotiations with PTI, with the possible success of Jamaat-e-Islami depending on the support of PTI for the mayoral position in Karachi.

Speaking on the matter, PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said, "We do not want to be a part of a race whose winner was someone else, whether the mayor is of People's Party or Jamaat-e-Islami, we are not interested in the mayoral election."