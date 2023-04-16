Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreeke-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday reached out to its Sindh-based political ally Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) as part of its efforts to step up contacts with the political parties to take them into confidence over the on-going economic and political turmoil in the country. Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with the General Secretary GDA Safdar Abbasi, according to an announcement made by the PTI’s Central Secretariat.

The meeting not only discussed the ongoing tiff between the coalition government and the judiciary as a result of former’s defiance of the apex court order to hold polls in Punjab but also the ongoing political situation of Sindh. Both sides decided that Qureshi would soon hold a meeting with the GDA chief Pir Sibghatullah Rashidi, commonly known as Pir Sahab Pagara, to discuss a joint future plan of action of the two parties on the present political logjam in the country. Some weeks ago, Chairman PTI Imran Khan had tasked Qureshi to increase the party’s contacts with the other political parties and the meeting was part of that strategy. Before this, PTI had engaged Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM).