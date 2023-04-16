Share:

ISLAMABAD - F e d e r a l Minister for R e l i g i o u s A f f a i r s M a u l a n a Abdul Shakoor died in a road accident when a vehicle rammed into his car near Secretariat Chowk on Saturday evening, police said.

A speeding Hilx Revo hit the official vehicle of federal minister while he was travelling to Secretariat Square from Marriot Hotel. The crash was so fatal that the minister received serious injuries and was rushed to Poly Clinic hospital by the rescuers but he could not survive, the police spokesman said. The officials of police station Secretariat arrested five persons who were traveling in the Hilux Revo.

They were moved to police station for further investigation. Senior officers including DIG Operations and SSP Operations also visited the accident site and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of the investigation. Soon after the incident, Jammiat Ulema E Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leaders including Mufti Abrar Ahmed, Maulana Asjad Mehmood and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan rushed to the hospital, the police spokesman said.

The funeral prayer of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Shakoor, an MNA of JUI-F from the tribal areas, will be offered in Tajabi Khel in Lakki Marwat today (Sunday) at 2pm, according to JUI-F spokesman. The Police spokesperson said Maulana Abdul Shakoor was heading towards Secretariat Chowk from Marriott near Iftar timings when a Hilux Revo carrying five men hit his car. Maulana Abdul Shakoor was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital but he could not survive and succumbed to his injuries.

Senior police officers rushed to the scene while the vehicle and occupants have been taken into police custody. Further investigation is underway, police added. President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other political leaders have expressed sorrow over the sad demise of the Minister.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the death, the Prime Minister condolenced with the family and relatives of the deceased, and said that Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a practical scholar, an ideological political activist and a good human being. He said Mufti Abdul Shakoor was among the dynamic and ideological leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), who performed his duties as Minister of Religious Affairs with great diligence, sincerity and honesty. Shehbaz Sharif prayed that May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high place in Jannat al-Firdous, and grant patience to the bereaved family.