KhyBer - Three teenagers were killed when their speeding motorcycle collided with a wall in Malakdin Khel village, Bara last evening. according to local sources, three friends named Hayat, Raheel, and Inam were returning home in a hurry after playing a cricket match when they crashed their bikes into a wall.

As a result, two riders, Hayat and Raheel, were killed on the spot, and their third friend died as a result of his injuries. residents of the area rushed to the scene immediately after the incident and transported the injured and bodies to the nearest health centre for medico-legal formalities. according to hospital sources, the third injured Inam died the next day as a result of his injuries. Overspeeding was cited as the cause of the road accident.

Pakistan is regarded as having a high percentage of road traffic accident fatalities each year. Researchers say that Punjab has the highest number of road accident deaths, followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, and the main reason is that we routinely ignore traffic rules and regulations.