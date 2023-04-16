Share:

GHALANAI - Private school teachers have demanded that the government provide justice to Javed Khan’s family and arrest the accused named in the FIR, or else they will stage a protest after eid-ul-Fitr. On Saturday, HOPE (Hub of Private Education) office bearers held an emergency press conference at Mohmand Press Club.

Flanked by HOPE office bearers Zardad ali Khan, amanullah, Gulab Sher, and Muakram Khan, the General Secretary of Hope, along with other colleagues, said in an emergency press conference that Javed Khan was not only the head of an institution, but he did a lot for society and private schools. It is cruel and unjust to martyr him over a land dispute, as they claimed.

They strongly demanded from the district Mohmand police and administration that justice be served to the family members of martyred Javed Khan and that the accused named in the FIr be arrested and punished as soon as possible, or else HOPE will launch a strong protest movement following Eid-ul-Fitr on the call of central President aqeel razaq.