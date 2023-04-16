Share:

It seems as though we are making progress on the nine review for the $7 billion loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the arrival of financial support amounting to $1.3 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China. Combined with implementing new fiscal policies more aligned with the suggestions of the IMF, this external financing has brought us closer to potential economic stability.

Earlier, officials from the IMF had declared that a staff-level agreement could be reached with Pakistan if it is able to secure half of the $6 billion external financing gap for the current fiscal year through bilateral funding. Thankfully, due to countries like the UAE and China, we have almost fulfilled this requirement. With the IMF also welcoming these developments, we have been given the signal that we are on the right track and none of this would have been possible without the efforts of the Foreign Office, as well as the unwavering support of our allies. Our responsibility now is to ensure that this funding is retained until we can attract more and secure the $1.1 billion tranche, and eventually the $7 billion loan.

Of course this does not mean that our economic circumstances have improved domestically; inflation is still high, fuel prices keep increasing, exports are still low and business activity is stagnant. Our successes will truly be measured through our ability to use available funds to encourage the economy to be self-sustaining. We need to capitalise upon industries that are continuing to perform well despite the tough market, minimise our losses and focus on creating more revenue. Our allies have come to our aid but we cannot solely rely on their financial help instead of improving our own performance not only in regards to the economy but also in the realm of policy making and governance.

Our next steps must be carefully considered as the stakes have now been raised. We have come just a step closer to not only securing the IMF package but also other potential inflows from financial institutions like the World Bank. One miscalculated or uninformed step could push us away from an improved future.