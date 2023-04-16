Share:

ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Saturday killed as many as eight terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan, said the media wing of the military. The ISPR said that on April 15, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Zarmilan, South Waziristan District.

During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, 8 terrorists were sent to hell,” said the ISPR. It further said that security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and killing of innocent citizens. However, the ISPR added, during intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Shoaib Ali (25), a resident of Parachinar, District Kurram and Sepoy Rafi ullah (22), a resident of District Lakki Marwat having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area at the filing of this report.

The security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR concluded.