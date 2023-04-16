Share:

Senior lawyers on Saturday rebutted legislators’ argument that the parliament is supreme declaring that the Constitution is supreme.

The lawyers gave their opinion at a roundtable conference titled “Sanctity of the Constitution and Judicial Independence in Pakistan” attended by Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, Hamid Khan, Sardar Latif Khosa, Khwaja Tariq Rahim, Abid Zuberi, Rabbiya Bajwa, Salman Akram Raja and Anwar Mansoor Khan.

Mr Ahsan, Mr Khosa and Mr Rahim were the hosts and members of the Hamid Khan-led Professional Group and the PTI’s Insaf Lawyers Forum attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan said no one, including the prime minister and army chief, could defy the Supreme Court order about holding elections within stipulated time frame as enunciated in the Constitution.

The defiance of the apex court’s order regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would lead to contempt proceedings, he added.

According to the barrister, the core issue at present was whether elections should be held within the constitutional timeline of 90 days. The debate on the composition of benches and the question whether the apex court’s order for polls was majority or minority had no significance, he continued.

Hamid Khan termed it unfortunate that everyone was interpreting the Constitution according to his whims. The people favouring a general election in the whole country at one time were incorrect in their interpretation as it was not written in the Constitution, he said.