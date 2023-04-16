Share:

Pakistan Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Sunday that Shehbaz Sharif was moving towards contempt of court and the minefield of Article 6.

Sh Rashid took to social media website Twitter and said, “If elections are to be held in one day, dissolve the National Assembly like we dissolved the provincial assemblies,

شہبازشریف توہین عدالت اورآرٹیکل6کی بارودی سرنگ کیطرف بڑھ رہاہےاگرایک دن میں انتخابات کرانے ہیں توقومی اسمبلی توڑیں جیسےہم نےصوبائی اسمبلیاں توڑیں ورنہ بحران انتہائی شدیدگھمبیرہوجائےگالاہورکےسینئر وکلانےکہہ دیاہےسپریم کورٹ ہماری ریڈ لائن ہےاور14اپریل کوالیکشن ہوکررہیں گے — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 16, 2023

therwise the crisis will become very serious. Senior lawyers of Lahore have warned the government that Supreme Court is their red line and the elections will be held on April 14.”

He said that petrol bomb of ten rupees had been dropped on people to dampen their Eid celebrations.He said another 3.9 million people had gone below the poverty line and the foreign exchange reserves were not enough even for one month's imports. The confrontation with judiciary instead on focusing on reducing people’s electricity and gas bills indicates their mental balance.

The former federal minister said that he had already predicted that Nawaz Sharif will not come to Pakistan. Mr Rashid said he was not seeing any agreement with the IMF even in April.

عید کی خوشیوں پربھی10روپےکاپیٹرول بم گرادیاہےمزید39لاکھ افرادغربت کی لکیرسےنیچےچلےگئےہیں اورزرمبادلہ کےذخائرایک ماہ کی درامدات کےلیےبھی پورےنہیں نہ بجلی گیس کابل نہ سکول میں داخلہ بلکہ عدلیہ کےساتھ لڑائی انکی دماغی توازن کی نشاندہی کرتی ہےالیکشن کروانےہوںگےورنہ فیصلہ سڑکوں پرہوگا — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 16, 2023

The AML head further said that if any misadventure was undertaken by the government to hoodwink the judiciary, it will use its constitutional authority. He maintained that people who were not able to show their faces to the people, were challenging the judiciary. Mr Rashid said elections would be held, otherwise the decision would be taken on the streets.