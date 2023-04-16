Share:

Six policemen belonging to the Bela police died in a car accident in Wadh area of Khuzdar in Balochistan on early Sunday. Two victims were stuck in the wrecked car according to the rescue authorities.

According to the reports, six policemen lost their lives in the road accident when their car collided with a truck in Wadh area. However, two cops got stuck in the car and were rescued with the help of a crane. One of the two stuck in the wreckage later succumbed to his injuries. The bodies were shifted to a hospital.

The police, levies and rescue authorities arrived at the scene and started rescue operations. The authorities were busy in rescue operation with the help of the crane to lift up the car.