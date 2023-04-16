Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan on Saturday said that more than four hundred officials have been assigned duties to provide travel facilities to the citizens going to the markets for eid shopping.

He said this while talking to media men in a briefing regarding the uninterrupted traffic during the Eid days. He said instruction has been passed to the traffic authorities to take legal action against the violators of the no parking zone including lifting the vehicles using forklifts.

Peshawar City Traffic Police Peshawar officers and personnel are performing duty in three shifts. There are 54 chip raiders under the Peshawar plan who are patrolling in their respective sectors, Qamar Hayat Khan said. he said 18 forklifts are doing operations against vehicles parked in nine parking areas, Chief Traffic Officer said. Two awareness camps have been set up in Peshawar to ensure the flow of traffic and implementation of traffic rules, Qamar Hayat Khan said. Actions are underway against those using black glasses, unregistered vehicles, non-specimen and fancy number plates, Chief Traffic Officer said.