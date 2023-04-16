Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Talal Chaudhary on Sunday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and their press conference.

He said that the media should not broadcast the lies and false claims of PTI leaders on news channels, rather they should air it on Cartoon Network or entertainment channels.

Talal Chaudhary went on to make personal attacks on PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhary and Hammad Azhar. He referred to them as "Hickle and Jeckle" and accused them of lying to the public.

He also criticized Hammad Azhar for being removed from his position by his own chairman in just one week and accused Fawad Chaudhry of trying to impress his chairman and his wife.

The PMLN leader also targeted the PTI's economic policies and their inability to make decisions regarding asking the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.

He accused the PTI of violating the IMF deal during their previous tenure in government.

Moreover, Talal Chaudhary blamed the PTI for India's unilateral decision to revoke the special status of Kashmir.

He claimed that those who were responsible for the martyrdom of thousands of Kashmiris were now trying to present themselves as the saviors of Kashmir.

Furthermore, he criticized the PTI for accepting foreign funding from countries like India, Israel, and America.

He accused them of hypocrisy and urged them to ask their "American uncles" to stop the killing of Muslims by Indian leaders like Modi and Adityanath.

Talal Chaudhary's statements were critical of the PTI and its leaders, accusing them of lying, hypocrisy, and incompetence.