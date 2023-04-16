Share:

Synthetic textiles are a significant source of microplastics in the environment, which pose a severe threat to the environment and human health. Microplastics are small plastic particles that are less than 5mm in size and can be released from synthetic textiles during washing. These particles are too small to be captured by wastewater treatment plants and end up polluting the environment, causing significant environmental damage.

Synthetic textiles, such as polyester, nylon, and acrylic, are made from petroleum-based materials that do not biodegrade. During the manufacturing, use, and disposal of synthetic textiles, small fibers can break off and become released into the environment as microplastics.

Microplastics can also have adverse health effects on humans. Inhalation of microplastics has been shown to cause respiratory problems, and ingestion of microplastics can lead to damage to the digestive system.

There are several solutions to address the issue of microplastics from synthetic textiles. One solution is to reduce the use of synthetic textiles and switch to natural alternatives such as cotton, linen, and wool. There are several natural fibers that can be used as alternatives to synthetic fibers that have similar properties and are cost-effective. These natural fibers have similar properties to synthetic fibers but are more sustainable and eco-friendly.

The release of microplastics from synthetic textiles during washing is a significant contributor to the pollution of our oceans and waterways, causing severe environmental damage and potentially impacting human health. The use of synthetic textiles must be reduced, and alternatives such as natural materials should be encouraged.

FAYYAZ SALIH HUSSAIN,

Lahore.