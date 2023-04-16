Share:

LARKANA-Gunmen killed two women and injured one at Qambar bypass when they were returning home in a car after attending court hearing and fled near here on Saturday.

The dead included Sajida alias Baby wife of Deedar Boohar and her two daughters Aneela and Aqeela were injured, both were rushed to Chandka Medical College Hospital in critical condition by the local people where doctors confirmed death of Aqeela as well and treatment of Aneela was underway.

Jamil Boohar, the son of the deceased woman, a resident of Bohar village of Qamber taluka, told the reporters that we were returning from attending the Qamber Sessions Court in a car, and on the way, my influential uncle Ahmed Ali Boohar, Rehmat Ali, Meeral Bohar and others fired on our vehicle, as a result of which my mother Sajda alias Baby and sister Aqilan were killed and another sister Anila was injured, while I miraculously remained safe during the firing.

He said that my father Deedar Ali Bohar’s mental balance is not right to some extent, due to which the influential uncles continue to oppress us over matrimonial issues. He said that today they have made me an orphan.

He appealed to IG Police Sindh, DIG Larkana, SSP Qamber Shahdadkot and other officials to take notice of the matter and take action against the accused and arrest them and file a murder case of mother and sister and punish them and do justice.