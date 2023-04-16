Share:

Another woman died in Muzaffargarh while going home after procuring free flour.

According to the police sources, Jannat Mai, a 70-year-old woman, received two bags from Ata Point, a free flour distribution centre. Jannat Mai suffered a heart attack near the exit of Ata Point and died while being shifted to the hospital.

The police further informed that Jannat Mai was a heart patient and the elderly lady had received the bags of flour without any hindrance.

It should be noted that so far 4 persons including 3 women have died at Ata points in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu.