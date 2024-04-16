2025 will be year of sports revival in Pakistan, claims Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE - Newly appointed Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Planning Prof Dr Ahsan Iqbal has heralded 2025 as a pivotal year for the resurgence of sports in Pakistan.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to elevating the national sports scene, Ahsan Iqbal outlined several key initiatives aimed at restoring the nation’s sporting glory.

In a press briefing following his induction as the Federal Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Ahsan Iqbal shared his vision to reinvigorate the sports sector, focusing on establishing the Pakistan Sports Board as an autonomous entity.

“Our objective is clear - to elevate our athletes to Olympic medal standards and enhance our performance in other international competitions,” he said.

He also highlighted plans for extensive consultations with all relevant stakeholders to spearhead the development and improvement of sports across the nation.

Additionally, Ahsan Iqbal announced the organization of the National Games later this year, which aims to showcase the talents of young athletes and simultaneously upgrade the country’s sports infrastructure.

“Hosting the National Games, along with the South Asian Games, will project a positive image of Pakistan globally,” he added.

Responding to queries about specific sports, the federal minister affirmed special attention to hockey, the national game of the country.

“We are looking at significant measures to elevate our hockey standards, which may include discussions with the Prime Minister about establishing a new governing body parallel to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF),” he explained.

Addressing the issues plaguing sports federations, such as politics and mismanagement, the IPC minister criticized the existing bodies’ dysfunction and cited the Narowal Sports City project as a victim of such corruption.

“Despite challenges, including unfounded legal troubles, our commitment to sports development remains unwavering,” he asserted.

The briefing also touched on broader economic challenges, with Ahsan Iqbal highlighting the disparity between the federal government’s income and expenses and emphasizing the need for stringent resource management.

Federal Secretary of IPC, Irshad Nadeem Kayani, provided an update on the current status of sports governance, noting that the Prime Minister serves as the Patron in Chief of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, with President Tariq Bugti at the helm.

Kayani also mentioned the formation of a rival hockey federation by Shehla Raza of the Pakistan People’s Party and the ongoing issues within the Pakistan Football Federation, which has been managed by a FIFA-appointed Normalization Committee for the past five years due to governance disputes.