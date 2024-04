PESHAWAR - As many as 600,000 local tourists visited different tourist spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during five days of Eid, said the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Tour­ism Authority in an offi­cial press release issued here on Monday.

According to the report 237,000 tourists visited Galyat, 151,900 Malam Jabba, 92,000 Kumrat Val­ley, and 77,000 went to Naran and Kaghan. Sim­ilarly, more than 24,000 tourists spent their Eid holidays in Chitral.