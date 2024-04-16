Abducted minor girl rescued within 12 hours

LAHORE - The Lahore Police rescued a minor girl abducted from Data Darbar within 12 hours. According to details, a family hailing from Islamabad visited Data Darbar Lahore during which a woman kidnapped five-year-old Fizza. Investigation Incharge Muhammad Siddique said that father of the abducted girl registered an FIR of abduction of his daughter with Data Darbar police station. He said that the kidnapper woman took the girl to Gujranwala and police using CCTV cameras and human intelligence traced the accused. After being chased by police, the kidnapper woman leaving the abducted girl escaped the scene. The girl was rescued safely and handed over to family which thanked and appreciated the performance of police. Superintendent Police Investigation Cell said that teams have constituted to arrest the kidnapper woman and she would be soon in custody of police.