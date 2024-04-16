Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Aleem Khan, Kamran Tessori discuss matters of mutual interests

Web Desk
10:40 AM | April 16, 2024
Minister for Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori in Karachi.

Investment opportunities in the province, Special Investment Facilitation Council projects and other matters of mutual interest were discussed on the occasion.

The Governor said the big projects under SIFC in Sindh will create employment opportunities in the province.

The Minister appreciated the people friendly projects of the Governor as unprecedented and stated that the IT courses will improve the economic condition of the youth along with the economy.

