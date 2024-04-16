Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ambassador of Belgium explores beauty of Swat Valley

Ambassador of Belgium explores beauty of Swat Valley
Agencies
April 16, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

PESHAWAR   -  Ambassador of Belgium Charles Delogni visited Swat valley to explore natural beauty of hilly tourism station of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Pakistan Boys Scouts Association Commissioner Sardar Waqar Shahzad welcomed the dignitary and had the distinct pleasure of extending a warm welcome to His Excellency, Ambassador Charles Delogni of Belgium, as he graced the picturesque Swat Valley with his presence, said a press release issued here on Monday. During this memorable visit, Sardar Waqar Shahzad and His Excellency embarked on a journey to explore the enchanting valleys of Swat, where the splendor of nature left a lasting impression. Engaging in insightful discussions, they found common ground in the belief that the challenges faced by one nation could serve as opportunities for the other. They envisioned a promising collaboration wherein Pakistan’s dynamic youth, in pursuit of employment opportunities, could synergize with Belgium’s quest for skilled labor due to its aging population. Such collaboration not only promises solutions to long-term challenges but also strengthens the bonds of friendship between our nations. Here’s to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Belgium, nurtured by shared visions and collaborative endeavors. The Ambassador Charles Delogni claimed that the beautiful Swat valley had great potential in both cultural and natural tourism.

FPCCI president hails Saudi delegation’s visit as pivotal for economic growth in Pakistan

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024