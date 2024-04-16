ANP new provincial body to be elected today

KARACHI - The new provincial body of the Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh will be elected under the supervision of Chairman of Central Election Commission of Awami National Party and Central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain here today (Tuesday). According to a Provincial Spokesperson for ANP Dost Muhammad, the Invitations had been issued to all members of the Provincial Council in this regard. He said that Main Iftikhar would attend the Provincial Council at Bacha Khan Markaz. He said that the new body of ANP Sindh would be elected for the next four years. The process of scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates had already been completed under the supervision of the Provincial Election Commission, he added.