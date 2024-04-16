Tuesday, April 16, 2024
ANP new provincial body to be elected today

Staff Reporter
April 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The new provincial body of the Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh will be elected under the supervision of Chairman of Central Elec­tion Commission of Awami National Party and Central General Secretary Mian If­tikhar Hussain here today (Tuesday). According to a Provincial Spokesperson for ANP Dost Muhammad, the Invitations had been issued to all members of the Provin­cial Council in this regard. He said that Main Iftikhar would attend the Provincial Coun­cil at Bacha Khan Markaz. He said that the new body of ANP Sindh would be elected for the next four years. The process of scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates had already been completed under the super­vision of the Provincial Elec­tion Commission, he added.

Staff Reporter

