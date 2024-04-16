Aseefa sworn in as MNA amid Opp’s uproar

ISLAMABAD - Amid uproar from opposition benches, the daughter of former Prime Minister Aseefa Bhutto yesterday took oath as Member National Assembly [MNA]. Aseefa was elected unopposed as an MNA from NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad (formerly Nawabshah) on March 29. The seat was vacated by her father Asif Ali Zardari after he was elected president. With the onset of the proceedings, Speaker National Assem­bly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered her oath amid heavy sloganeering by the opposition benches. The opposition wanted to speak on a point of order but the Chair preferred administering her oath. The op­position members kept raising slogans and one of them pointed out a lack of quorum in the house. Taking floor on point of order, Senior PPP’s MNA Naveed Qamar strongly criticized the opposition for creating rumpus and untimely pointing out lack of the required quorum [186 MNAs] in the house. The chair preferred to prorogue the house as less than 100 were present in the house. Speaker National As­sembly , before reading out prorogation order, told the opposition that this was a requisitioned session of the national assembly so the required matter for the debate was not taken in the house.