ATC extends Imran’s interim bail in 3 cases

LAHORE - An an­ti-terrorism court (ATC) on Mon­day extended the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in three cases related to May 9 vi­olence, until April 16. The court directed jail authorities to en­sure the attendance of the PTI founder through video link at the next hearing, besides seek­ing arguments from parties. ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail pe­titions of the PTI founder in cas­es of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman Police station. On August 11, 2023, an ATC dis­missed the pre-arrest bails of the PTI founder in seven cases over his non-appearance, as he was jailed after conviction in the Toshakhana case. However, the Lahore High Court set aside the decision of the ATC and restored his bail petitions, while allow­ing a petition by the PTI found­er. A few weeks ago, another ATC confirmed the interim bail of the PTI founder in four cases pertaining to an attack on police outside Zaman Park, the murder of PTI activist Zile Shah, torch­ing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk.