Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ban on kite flying: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt, IGP

Ban on kite flying: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt, IGP
Web Desk
9:03 PM | April 16, 2024
National

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab government, IGP and departments on a petition seeking ban on kite flying in Punjab.  

Citizen Munir Ahmed filed the petition, naming the Punjab government and others as respondents.

The petitioner argues that kite flying poses a serious threat to public, with incidents of neck injuries becoming increasingly common in the province.  

The petition calls for a complete ban on kite flying, prohibition of chemical-coated string, and enactment of appropriate legislation.

Thereupon, the court sought response from the Punjab government, IGP and other parties.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1713241874.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024