Ban on kite flying: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt, IGP

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab government, IGP and departments on a petition seeking ban on kite flying in Punjab.

Citizen Munir Ahmed filed the petition, naming the Punjab government and others as respondents.

The petitioner argues that kite flying poses a serious threat to public, with incidents of neck injuries becoming increasingly common in the province.



The petition calls for a complete ban on kite flying, prohibition of chemical-coated string, and enactment of appropriate legislation.

Thereupon, the court sought response from the Punjab government, IGP and other parties.