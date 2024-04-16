Bushra moves IHC for medical checkup amid poisoning fears

ISLAMABAD - Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday, seeking a medical examination either at Shaukat Khanum Hospital or at any pri­vate hospital of her choice.

In her petition, filed through Shoaib Shaheen, Bushra Bibi ex­pressed concerns about poten­tial slow poisoning affecting her health and requested the court’s permission for a medical test to be conducted at either Shaukat Khanum Hospital or any private hospital of her choice.

The counsel stated that the petitioner was malafide­ly transferred to the sub-jail in Bani Gala without reason, which violated the judge’s ver­dict of imprisonment at Adiyala Jail. “However, the sub-jail in Bani Gala has become a seri­ous life threat and a basis of mental and physical torture for the petitioner, where instances of traces of Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) have been found in her food, causing serious medical issues and instilling fear for her life,” alleged the petitioner.

She mentioned that the peti­tioner had filed a writ petition challenging her confinement in the sub-jail in Bani Gala, which is still pending adjudication in the court. However, the pe­titioner’s life is under serious threat due to the traces of HCL (which can be fatal) found in her food, provided to her by the sub-jail officials.

Bushra added, “Due to the serious life threat posed by the ongoing slow poisoning through her contaminated food, the petitioner is filing this in­stant writ petition.”

She also alleged that the peti­tioner is being poisoned through food contamination and sub­jected to mental and physical torture, which poses a serious threat to her health and life.

The petitioner maintained that the sub-jail is predomi­nantly male-dominated, with only one female associate at her disposal, constituting a form of mental harassment. Although she has voiced this concern, it has not received much attention.

She claimed, “The room and ensuite bathroom assigned to her for imprisonment are com­promised. They are bugged and have multiple hidden cameras, blatantly violating her privacy, dignity, and honor.”

The petition emphasized the need to ensure fundamental rights as per the Constitution of Pakistan and urged strict adher­ence to Articles IV, IX, and XIV.

She further alleged that the present government is attempt­ing to eliminate the petitioner solely to pressure her husband, Imran Khan, for political rea­sons, whereas the petitioner’s life is required to be secured un­der Article 9 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Paki­stan, 1973.

Therefore, she prayed to the court to ensure the petitioner’s life and other fundamental rights guaranteed by the Con­stitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, are upheld in letter and spirit, and the re­spondents are restrained from acting in any manner not war­ranted by law, adhering to the mandate of Articles 4, 9, and 14 of the Constitution.

Bushra Bibi also requested the court to allow the petitioner to undergo a complete medical checkup and tests at Shaukat Khanum Hospital and/or any other private hospital/lab/phy­sician of her choice.