Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Canton Fair commences in Guangzhou

Agencies
April 16, 2024
Business

BEIJING   -   The 135th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, commenced on Monday in Guangzhou, southern Chi­na’s Guangdong province. This year’s spring canton fair boasts an exhibition area of 1.55 mil­lion square meters, the largest undertaking so far, with 28,600 companies participating in the export section, and 680 compa­nies in the import section, CGTN reported. A total of 144,000 overseas purchasers from 215 countries and regions have com­pleted pre-registration as of last Saturday. Figures showed an increase in participation of 21.4 percent from the US, 13 percent from the Organisation for Eco­nomic Cooperation and Devel­opment countries, 24.7 percent from Middle Eastern countries, 45.9 percent from Belt and Road Initiative participating nations and 15.5 percent from the Re­gional Comprehensive Econom­ic Partnership member coun­tries. As many as 288 leading enterprises as well as industrial and commercial institutions confirmed that they organised delegations to attend the event, marking an increase of 21.5 per­cent from the previous session. Over 5,500 national-level high-tech enterprises, manufactur­ing champions, and specialised “little giants” will be featured at the event, representing a 20 percent surge from the previous edition. It is also expected that more than 1 million new prod­ucts, over 450,000 green and low-carbon products, and over 250,000 independent intellec­tual property licenced products will be showcased. In addition, the fair has introduced new trade formats, by setting up a cross-border e-commerce com­prehensive pilot area and over­seas warehouse display area for the first time, covering an area of 3,000 square meters. The bi­annual event, held every spring and autumn, is the country’s largest comprehensive trade show and one of the grandest events on global trade calendar.

Oil tankers owners association halts petroleum supply

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024