Canton Fair commences in Guangzhou

BEIJING - The 135th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, commenced on Monday in Guangzhou, southern Chi­na’s Guangdong province. This year’s spring canton fair boasts an exhibition area of 1.55 mil­lion square meters, the largest undertaking so far, with 28,600 companies participating in the export section, and 680 compa­nies in the import section, CGTN reported. A total of 144,000 overseas purchasers from 215 countries and regions have com­pleted pre-registration as of last Saturday. Figures showed an increase in participation of 21.4 percent from the US, 13 percent from the Organisation for Eco­nomic Cooperation and Devel­opment countries, 24.7 percent from Middle Eastern countries, 45.9 percent from Belt and Road Initiative participating nations and 15.5 percent from the Re­gional Comprehensive Econom­ic Partnership member coun­tries. As many as 288 leading enterprises as well as industrial and commercial institutions confirmed that they organised delegations to attend the event, marking an increase of 21.5 per­cent from the previous session. Over 5,500 national-level high-tech enterprises, manufactur­ing champions, and specialised “little giants” will be featured at the event, representing a 20 percent surge from the previous edition. It is also expected that more than 1 million new prod­ucts, over 450,000 green and low-carbon products, and over 250,000 independent intellec­tual property licenced products will be showcased. In addition, the fair has introduced new trade formats, by setting up a cross-border e-commerce com­prehensive pilot area and over­seas warehouse display area for the first time, covering an area of 3,000 square meters. The bi­annual event, held every spring and autumn, is the country’s largest comprehensive trade show and one of the grandest events on global trade calendar.