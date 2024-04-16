Classroom crisis

The Government Boys High School in Goni, situated in the Khuzdar district, stands as one of the oldest educational institutions in the area. However, its condition has deteriorated significantly, posing numerous challenges for its students. Foremost among these challenges is the acute shortage of classrooms, compelling students to endure the scorching sun. This situation became particularly dire for those fasting in the month of Ramazan, as prolonged exposure to the elements became unbearable. Moreover, the dearth of qualified teachers exacerbates the issue, impeding many students from accessing proper education.
Addressing this pressing concern requires immediate action from the government. Construction of new classrooms is imperative to alleviate the overcrowding and provide students with a conducive learning environment. Simultaneously, recruiting qualified teachers is essential to ensure the delivery of quality education and safeguard the students’ well-being.
A.K. BALOCH,
Khuzdar.