Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CM Marryam directs MPAs to monitor roti, naan prices

CM Marryam directs MPAs to monitor roti, naan prices
Web Desk
8:54 PM | April 16, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Marryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the MPAs to monitor roti, naan prices in their respective areas.

The District Monitoring Committees are tasked to monitor the prices of roti and naan.

The CM ordered the MPAs to ensure the official prices in thier areas.

She said stern action would be taken against the exorbitant sale of naan and roti in Punjab.

The public representatives should play their central role in ensuring the relief to the public in naan and roti prices, she concluded.

