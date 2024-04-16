CM Maryam seeks comprehensive development plan for Murree

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif sought a comprehensive plan for the development of Murree, while co-chairing with PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif a special meeting on Murree’s problems, and development needs. According to a handout issued here on Monday, the Chief Minister directed to ban use of plastic in Murree and other tourist spots to ensure cleanliness and environmental preservation. She examined a proposed site for the construction of stateof- the-art hospital in Murree. She approved, in-principle, Water Supply Scheme to bring water from river Jhelum to Murree, besides seeking a plan for the maintenance and filtration of existing water scheme. A ban on the entry of vehicles into Murree was considered in the meeting. The Chief Minister directed to start cable car and modern tram service for safe parking in Murree. A proposal to issue permit cards to the vehicles entering Murree was also reviewed in the meeting. The Chief Minister directed to ensure parking space in every building. She directed to identify and immediately demolish illegal buildings in Murree. Final plan for clearing encroachments in Murree was also approved in the meeting. It was decided to make bus stand functional, besides closing all illegal bases in Murree. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to develop New Murree, Kotli Sattian and other adjoining areas into alternative tourist destinations. She directed to construct motorwaylike clean toilets in Murree. She also approved the establishment of Solid Waste Management, and Parks and Horticulture Authority for Murree. The CM directed to widen Murree roads and make them one-way. “The streets of Murree will be cleared of potholes and street markets will be restored.” The extension of Jhika Gali Chowk was also reviewed in the meeting. The PML-N Quaid said that construction standards have not been taken into consideration, adding that construction of hotels and buildings on land sliding points can be very dangerous. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said in the past, the goal was to make money, destroying the ancient beauty of historical buildings. Tourist sites present a dismal picture of mismanagement, he added. The Quaid highlighted, “I congratulate Shehbaz Sharif for removing illegal buildings in Murree.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said bad structures are distorting the natural beauty of Murree, adding the protection of people’s life is the foremost duty of the government. MPA Bilal Sati, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Aamir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Shirazi, RPO and other officials attended the meeting. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and MNA Osama Ashfaq Sarwar joined the meeting via video link. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the Kallar Kahar accident. The CM offered condolences and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families. She directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured, and prayed for their complete and early recovery. May Allah grant the deceased higher place in Jannah, and grant speedy recovery to the injured, she prayed.