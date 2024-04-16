Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM Maryam visits Girls High School Murree in heavy rain

CM Maryam visits Girls High School Murree in heavy rain
Our Staff Reporter
April 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -  Teachers and students of the Gov­ernment Girls High School, Murree got pleasantly surprised to see Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who reached there in heavy rain, ac­cording to a handout. Madam Chief Minister inquired about the studies and other issues from the students. She asked them,”Where do you come from? If there is any problem or need, let me know.” Madam Chief Minister expressed her love and af­fection for the girls, and directed them to get the best medical treat­ment for a girl with disability in one arm. She appreciated the arrange­ments of the school. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman was also pres­ent at the occasion.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024