CM Maryam visits Girls High School Murree in heavy rain

LAHORE - Teachers and students of the Government Girls High School, Murree got pleasantly surprised to see Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who reached there in heavy rain, according to a handout. Madam Chief Minister inquired about the studies and other issues from the students. She asked them,”Where do you come from? If there is any problem or need, let me know.” Madam Chief Minister expressed her love and affection for the girls, and directed them to get the best medical treatment for a girl with disability in one arm. She appreciated the arrangements of the school. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman was also present at the occasion.