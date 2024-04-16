CM Maryam visits Girls High School Murree in heavy rain

LAHORE - Teachers and students of the Gov­ernment Girls High School, Murree got pleasantly surprised to see Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who reached there in heavy rain, ac­cording to a handout. Madam Chief Minister inquired about the studies and other issues from the students. She asked them,”Where do you come from? If there is any problem or need, let me know.” Madam Chief Minister expressed her love and af­fection for the girls, and directed them to get the best medical treat­ment for a girl with disability in one arm. She appreciated the arrange­ments of the school. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman was also pres­ent at the occasion.