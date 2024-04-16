Commissioner for effective measures to prevent overpricing, ensure quality

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, on Monday, directed the Deputy Commissioners to take effective mea­sures for preventing overpricing and ensuring implementation on officially notified rates as well as quality of con­sumer goods.

The commissioner while presiding over a video link meeting with the dep­uty commissioners of different districts of Karachi, further directed that essen­tial items of daily use should be avail­able to the citizens at reasonable prices and there should not be any complaint about sell of health hazardous or ex­pired items. The quality of all prod­ucts including milk and meat should be checked along with officers of Food Department and Bureau of Supply and legal action should be taken against the vendors found involved in the sale of substandard products, Naqvi main­tained adding that expiry of the goods available in departmental stores should also be checked and action be taken against the sellers of expired products.

It was decided in the meeting that the rate list of food items will be ad­vertised in every possible way and all the relevant institutions including Bureau of Supply, Market Committee and associations and organizations of traders will play their role in the regard. The meeting further decided that the deputy commissioners, be­sides preventing overpricing, will en­sure compliance of quality standards and hygiene principles.

It was decided that the Assistant Commissioners along with officers of Food department and the Bureau of Supply would check the quality and take action against the vendors found involved in sell of substandard or adulterated products.