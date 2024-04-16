Court sets deadline for arguments inpoll results manipulation case

RAWALPINDI - Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Hakim Khan Bhakkar has instructed the lawyer rep­resenting former Commis­sioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaqat Ali Chatta, to pres­ent his arguments by April 20 in a petition filed for the registration of a case against Chattha. This petition al­leges that Chattha declared the General Election results as manipulated. During the court hearing, Haseen Sultan Advocate submitted the at­torney on behalf of Liaquat Ali Chattha in response to a petition filed by Zaib Fayyaz Advocate under Section 22A of the CrPC.