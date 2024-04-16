Court sets deadline for arguments inpoll results manipulation case

RAWALPINDI - Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Hakim Khan Bhakkar has instructed the lawyer representing former Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaqat Ali Chatta, to present his arguments by April 20 in a petition filed for the registration of a case against Chattha. This petition alleges that Chattha declared the General Election results as manipulated. During the court hearing, Haseen Sultan Advocate submitted the attorney on behalf of Liaquat Ali Chattha in response to a petition filed by Zaib Fayyaz Advocate under Section 22A of the CrPC.