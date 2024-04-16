Croatia elections pit PM against president

ZAGREB - Croatia heads to the polls on Wednesday for par­liamentary elections that have centred around a bitter fight between the country’s longtime rivals -- Prime Minister An­drej Plenkovic and Presi­dent Zoran Milanovic. The showdown comes as Croatia grapples with widespread corruption, a chronic labour shortage, the highest inflation rate in the eurozone and persis­tent illegal migration along its borders. For months, Plenkovic and his rul­ing Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party looked poised to score an easy win and secure his third term as premier. But in March, Milanovic shocked the nation by saying he would challenge the prime minister. “A quite predict­able vote turned into an uncertain battle,” politi­cal analyst Tihomir Cipek told AFP. Milanovic, whose presidential term expires in January, is backed by the Social Democrats Party (SDP) and says he wants to create a “better and more just country”.