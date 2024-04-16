Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Death anniversary of comedian Babu Baral being observed today

Death anniversary of comedian Babu Baral being observed today
Web Desk
10:12 PM | April 16, 2024
Thirteen years have passed since the demise of famous comedian Babu Baral as fans are observing his death anniversary here on Tuesday (today). 

He started his career as a comedian from Gujranwala in 1982. As a comedian, he ruled the hearts of stage drama lovers all over his career. 

Babu Baral performed in stage dramas for 30 years.

Babu Baral’s real name was Ayub Akhtar. He was a mimicry expert and could easily sing in legendary singers' voices.

‘Shartiya Mithay’ is his one of the most popular stage dramas. 

Babu Baral passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 51.

He had been suffering from cancer, hepatitis and kidney disease and was being treated at a private hospital.

He had appealed to the government to grant him aid for his medical treatment. He left behind two widows, a daughter and a son.

