Democratic harmony

After the 2024 elections in Pakistan, no political party obtained a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, resulting in a divided political scenario. Nevertheless, the integrity of the elections has been called into question, as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of benefiting from extensive manipulation, resulting in the loss of 80 seats for the PTI. Additionally, the PTI has said that the PML-N secured power with assistance from the establishment. An astonishing 39% of the populace has apprehensions about the transparency of the elections.
Given the circumstances, it is crucial for all prominent factions to put aside their disagreements and unite to establish a national administration for a duration of two years. The administration should prioritise the implementation of vital institutional changes, such as election reforms that include the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), together with measures aimed at reforming the economy. Furthermore, it is essential to implement measures that would safeguard against the intrusion of undemocratic entities in the activities of the state.
The proposed national government should adhere to the idea of mutual understanding, guaranteeing that no party forms alliances with undemocratic forces in their quest for power. Upon the conclusion of the two-year tenure, it is imperative to dissolve the assembly, thus ensuring equal opportunities for all political parties to participate in elections. The party that wins the following elections should be given the responsibility of creating the government.
Political stability is a crucial prerequisite for the advancement of democracy, the economy, and the state. By uniting against undemocratic forces and putting the interests of the country above political considerations, Pakistan may pave the road for a more affluent and stable future. The Turkish failed coup attempt of 2016 serves as a stinging reminder of the significance of national unity in maintaining democracy, as seen by the opposition’s alliance with the government to prevent the coup, overcoming their ideological disagreements.
In embracing unity for democracy, Pakistan can chart a road towards a better and more resilient future, ensuring that the opinions and aspirations of its population are heard and respected.
JAHAN ZAIB BROHI,
Sindh.