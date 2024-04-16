Democratic harmony

After the 2024 elections in Pak­istan, no political party ob­tained a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, result­ing in a divided political scenar­io. Nevertheless, the integrity of the elections has been called into question, as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused the Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of benefiting from extensive manipulation, resulting in the loss of 80 seats for the PTI. Additional­ly, the PTI has said that the PML-N secured power with assistance from the establishment. An aston­ishing 39% of the populace has ap­prehensions about the transparen­cy of the elections.

Given the circumstances, it is crucial for all prominent factions to put aside their disagreements and unite to establish a nation­al administration for a duration of two years. The administration should prioritise the implementa­tion of vital institutional changes, such as election reforms that in­clude the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), together with measures aimed at reforming the economy. Furthermore, it is essen­tial to implement measures that would safeguard against the intru­sion of undemocratic entities in the activities of the state.

The proposed national govern­ment should adhere to the idea of mutual understanding, guarantee­ing that no party forms alliances with undemocratic forces in their quest for power. Upon the conclu­sion of the two-year tenure, it is imperative to dissolve the assem­bly, thus ensuring equal oppor­tunities for all political parties to participate in elections. The party that wins the following elections should be given the responsibility of creating the government.

Political stability is a crucial pre­requisite for the advancement of democracy, the economy, and the state. By uniting against undem­ocratic forces and putting the in­terests of the country above polit­ical considerations, Pakistan may pave the road for a more afflu­ent and stable future. The Turk­ish failed coup attempt of 2016 serves as a stinging reminder of the significance of national unity in maintaining democracy, as seen by the opposition’s alliance with the government to prevent the coup, overcoming their ideologi­cal disagreements.

In embracing unity for democ­racy, Pakistan can chart a road to­wards a better and more resilient future, ensuring that the opinions and aspirations of its population are heard and respected.

JAHAN ZAIB BROHI,

Sindh.