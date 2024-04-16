Digital dilemma

In an era where social connec­tivity prevails, the use of so­cial media platforms cannot be ig­nored. However, they bring both advantages and disadvantages. These networks aid us in gaining new information and staying up to date, but they also pose risks to our well-being. The addictive na­ture of social media has made us overly dependent, to the extent that imagining our lives without it seems impossible. This dependen­cy has adverse effects on youth mental health and well-being, leading to decreased productivi­ty, disrupted sleep patterns, and depression. The incessant need for validation through likes, com­ments, and shares fosters a culture of comparison and self-doubt, per­petuating a cycle of psychological distress. Moreover, the phenom­enon of cyberbullying amplifies these negative effects, leaving last­ing scars on the psyche of vulner­able individuals.

As responsible members of soci­ety, it is crucial that we acknowl­edge these challenges and take action to safeguard the mental well-being of our youth. This in­volves not only raising awareness about excessive social media us­age but also fostering a culture of digital literacy and resilience. By implementing age-appropriate re­strictions, promoting positive on­line content, and investing in men­tal health support services, we can mitigate the adverse effects of so­cial media on our youth.

EMAN FAROOQ,

Jhelum.