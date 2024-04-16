Digital dilemma

In an era where social connectivity prevails, the use of social media platforms cannot be ignored. However, they bring both advantages and disadvantages. These networks aid us in gaining new information and staying up to date, but they also pose risks to our well-being. The addictive nature of social media has made us overly dependent, to the extent that imagining our lives without it seems impossible. This dependency has adverse effects on youth mental health and well-being, leading to decreased productivity, disrupted sleep patterns, and depression. The incessant need for validation through likes, comments, and shares fosters a culture of comparison and self-doubt, perpetuating a cycle of psychological distress. Moreover, the phenomenon of cyberbullying amplifies these negative effects, leaving lasting scars on the psyche of vulnerable individuals.
As responsible members of society, it is crucial that we acknowledge these challenges and take action to safeguard the mental well-being of our youth. This involves not only raising awareness about excessive social media usage but also fostering a culture of digital literacy and resilience. By implementing age-appropriate restrictions, promoting positive online content, and investing in mental health support services, we can mitigate the adverse effects of social media on our youth.
EMAN FAROOQ,
Jhelum.