District admin initiates crackdown to ensure revised prices of roti, naan

LAHORE - The district administration has initiated a crackdown to ensure prices of roti and naan, Rs 16 and Rs 20 accordingly. In a move, 296 roti and naan points were inspected, resulting in 46 notices being issued, 19 heavy fines imposed, and seven arrests were made over violations. The enforcement action was led by assistant commissioners and price control magistrates who conducted checks across various tehsils in Lahore. Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media on Monday that 76 inspections were carried out in Tehsil Raiwind, 65 in tehsil City, 45 in tehsil Cantt, 40 in Model Town, 70 inspection were conducted in tehsil Shalimar.Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yusuf arrested four violators and imposing fines total Rs 70,000. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Nabeel Memon oversaw three detentions and levied fines amounting to PKR 90,000. The approved rates have been set at Rs16 for a 100-gram roti and Rs 20 for a 120-gram naan.The district administration is actively ensuring the implementation of the new pricing across the city. Citizens are encouraged to report any discrepancies in roti and naan prices by calling the helpline 0800003245. Meanwhile, After the recent drop in Roti and Naan prices, Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin raided markets in different areas of the city to ensure availability at the new notified prices and got 8 people arrested on the spot for selling expensive Roti and Naan in Sanda, Islampura, Rajgarh and Anarkali areas and the shops were sealed after registering FIRs. Talking to journalists, the minister said that he’ll visit markets everyday in the morning and evening as well and the government would not allow anybody to sell expensive Naan and Roti. Bilal Yasin said that the price of a 20 kg bag of flour had been reduced by Rs500 and the positive effects of this reduction in flour prices should be passed on to the public. The administration should ensure that Roti is sold at Rs 16 and Naan at Rs 20 in all areas. Bilal Yasin directed that along with the notified price, the standard weight of Roti and Naan should also be fulfilled. He said that the price list should be clearly displayed in all shops and directed the district administration to come out of their offices and ensure the availability of Roti and Naan at notified prices.