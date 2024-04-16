Dreaming Big or Redirecting Energy

Is a ‘pack up and go home’ scenario developing for the PML (N) led newly installed coalition government? If yes, why so soon? If not, then why are so many ‘coincidences’ pointing towards its fall?
Several questions are looming large in front of the present Pakistani political landscape. The most important of these questions – is there some space for any new political party - to look for answers to the country’s woes and miseries, particularly in the realm of politics and economics – has been addressed by a former PM of Pakistan. Indeed, it was a Saturday Night Special. One of the TV channels hosted the trio - Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, and Miftah Ismail as they confirmed the launching of a new political party - without revealing its name.
Although they sounded too good to be true, the three of them were able to provide a glimmer of hope to the inflation-chomped and politically molested people of Pakistan. In a critical Shakespearian situation: a horse, my kingdom for a horse- even a glimmer of hope must be taken as good news.
Here is what the trio maintained or revealed:
-The three major political parties have failed in delivering goods and services. Such a failure has created a ‘space’ for a new political entity. The recently held polls have exposed the real worth of all parties. Has the new government provided any direction? What has it done so far except repeating its past mistakes? The country is being run through the IMF - even that is not being handled by the government properly. There is a strong resentment prevailing in the minds of the people; the government has been forcefully ‘installed and imposed’ rather than ‘formed’ based on popular sentiment. Clearly, the people of Pakistan are running short of options.
-Therefore, a new political party is being launched and a reform agenda will be presented before the people to bring changes in almost every sector and sphere of government. Clarification - it would not be a party like PML (Q) or the Istehkam-e-Pakistan. The party is being formed without any patronage as getting support from the Establishment would further complicate matters. As for joining the party, we have not approached anyone; in fact - several leaders have approached us and held fruitful meetings. We do not necessarily want power as one could work for the country even from outside the corridors of power. We will be discussing the real issues and their solutions. It is as simple as that. Meanwhile, our party will grow. Rest assured – the party will accept only the people with an untarnished past. The first line of leaders will be men of integrity. The ‘rejected lot’ shunted out by other parties will not be acceptable.
A dream-like situation. Isn’t it?
Paul Auster, an American writer once remarked: we are continually shaped by the forces of coincidence. The trio’s interview and announcement of launching a neat and clean new political party has coincided with a) the commencement of a countrywide agitation ‘Tehrik-e-Tahaffuz-Aaeen-e-Pakistan’ (Movement for Protection of Pakistan’s Constitution) by a six-party coalition spearheaded by PTI b) the rumors of Khan’s exit from incarceration in early May c) Nawaz Sharif’s criticism of his own brother’s newly formed government and the reincarnation of Mujhey kiun nikala mantra, and d) the viral video clip of certain dacoits taking selfies atop a police vehicle. In the backdrop, is another rumor reverberating in Islamabad that ‘the next two months are going to see some change.’ To top it all, the Maulana’s conspicuous silence has added some spice to the conspiratorial political environment.
Conspiracy theories aside, the fact remains that even after having the general elections; the assumption of offices of the PM and the President by SS and AAZ respectively, and followed by yet another controversial Senate elections; the unending political uncertainty in the country would refuse to fade away. In fact, the contentious elections’ results and the mysterious rigmarole of form-45 and 47 would mar an already uncertain political environment. The strong public sentiment that their right to vote was sacrificed at the altar of the law of necessity – seems too much to handle even for the ruling coalition partners. What was the fun in forming a government if the PML (N) stalwarts such as Rana Sanaullh, Javaid Latif, Khurram Dastgir and Saad Rafiq not only lost their seats but were also not considered for the vacant Senate seats? Without a shred of doubt, the 2024 elections have resulted in a federal government over which no one expressed satisfaction- not even the two major coalition parties. Did Asif Ali Zardari know more than his political rivals that he chose to go for the constitutional posts for his party rather than joining the Cabinet?
It is widely believed that if a free and fair election is held today, the symbol-less party will get more seats than its rival two major parties combined. Some other ‘widely believed’ facts include a) The present government has neither the will nor capacity to bring the country out of trouble b) Khan is the most popular and the least ‘acceptable’ leader in Pakistan c) Even after paying a heavy price for the incidents of May 9 and 10, PTI is still under the cloud d) Khan wants to mend ways with the powers-that-be but refuses to publicly apologize for his or his party’s role in the May fiasco e) The cases against Khan could be ‘reversed’ just like the Avenfield, Flagship and Al-Azizia ‘crafted and fabricated’ cases. Just a nod from upstairs and everything could be honky-dory again!
On the other hand, it is also evident that a) PML (N) has lost its grounds even in its stronghold – Punjab, thereby creating serious concerns for the party supremo and his loyalists b) NS was looking forward to becoming the PM for the fourth time. He has been ‘deceived’ – big time c) PPP is practically a party of Sindh d) MQM got more than it was expecting e) The Istehkam-e-Pakistan party along with Jahangir Tarin has disappeared from the scene altogether behind many familiar questions, and f) The Maulana’s mulling over period to either join the government openly or the opposition is gradually prolonging. He is holding his cards close to his chest. What is he thinking?
George Bernard Shaw once said: ‘If history repeats itself, and the unexpected always happens, how incapable must Man be of learning from experience.’ The meaningful smile on Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s face didn’t tell the whole story. However, his brimming confidence did convey an unequivocal message – he is ready to handle the hot potato.
Najm us Saqib
The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib
1960@msn.com