Eid fun fair held

MARDAN - Cantonment Board Mardan organised a fun fair for women and children during Eid holidays at Company Bagh Park.
The city’s first-ever family mela added to the Eid joys of the citizens, in which children and women participated in abundance. The event included swings, various food stalls, face-paintings and hand-made stalls especially for children. The women took great interest while the children had a lot of fun in the swings and jumping cages. On the occasion, the park was decorated with lights of different colours.