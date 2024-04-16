Eid fun fair held

MARDAN - Cantonment Board Mardan organised a fun fair for women and children during Eid holidays at Com­pany Bagh Park.

The city’s first-ev­er family mela added to the Eid joys of the citi­zens, in which children and women participated in abundance. The event included swings, various food stalls, face-paint­ings and hand-made stalls especially for chil­dren. The women took great interest while the children had a lot of fun in the swings and jump­ing cages. On the occa­sion, the park was dec­orated with lights of different colours.