Emergency flood control room set up at KP CM Secretariat

PESHAWAR - Keeping in view pos­sible flood situation due to ongoing spell of torrential rains in the province, ‘Emergency Flood Control Room’ has been established at KP Chief Minister’s Sec­retariat, with the pur­pose to coordinate with relevant stakehold­ers regarding all kinds of activities/informa­tions and emergencies across the province. The control room will perform duties round the clock and bring the information into the no­tice of the Chief Minis­ter in case of any kind of emergency or un­toward situation any­where in the province. Deputy Secretary (Gov­ernance) of Chief Minis­ter’s Secretariat Mohsin Iqbal has been nominat­ed as Focal Person/In-charge of the Emergen­cy Flood Control Room, which can be accessed on the following num­bers: UAN: 091-111-712-713, Fax No: 091-9210707, WhatsApp No: 0343-2222949

Meanwhile, Chief Min­ister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the district administrations, Relief and Rehabilitation De­partment, Rescue Service and all other relevant en­tities to remain on high alert in order to effective­ly deal with any possi­ble emergency situation, further directing them to ensure all kind of re­quired arrangements so as to minimise the possi­ble losses to human lives and properties in the pre­vailing situation.

He also directed the dis­trict administration and local government bodies to ensure availability of relevant staff in the field, adding that SOPs and di­rectives issued by PDMA in this regard must be im­plemented.

He directed the con­cerned quarters to reg­ularly monitor the flood situation in the rivers and to take necessary ar­rangements for protec­tion, rescue and relief of the people in case of any flood emergency.

“Affected and displaced people due to rain relat­ed incidents be provid­ed with temporary ac­commodation/shelter and other necessary fa­cilities,” the Chief Minis­ter directed. He asked the Health Department to set up medical camps in the rain-affected districts of the province, ensuring availability of required staff, equipment and medicine so as to provide immediate and best med­ical assistance to the peo­ple injured in the flood caused incidents.

The Chief Minister fur­ther directed to take steps for availability of staff and medicines in the hospitals. He direct­ed the authorities con­cerned to compile de­tailed report of losses to human lives and proper­ties due to current rains and flood.

He expressed deep sor­row over the loss of pre­cious human lives in certain parts of the prov­ince, and said that the provincial government would provide all possi­ble assistance to house­holds/individuals affect­ed by recent rains an