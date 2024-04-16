Evidence shows India behind Lahore gun attack: Mohsin Naqvi

Interior minister says police investigating shooting of Amir Sarfraz Tamba who killed Indian terror spy Sarabjit Singh in 2013 in Lahore’s jail n Tamba is alive and being treated at a local hospital, clarify police.

LAHORE - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said that the police were investigating the gun attack on Amir Sarfraz Tamba, who allegedly killed Indian terror spy Sarabjit Singh in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013.

“India was directly found involved in two to four events like this before in assassinations of Pakistani citizens. The police are still investigating (the gun attack) but till now their suspicion is exactly the same as yours,” he said in response to a reporter’s question regarding the brazen gun attack on Tamba who was critically injured in the attack. Tamba was at present his residence in Islampura area when two gunmen wearing face masks forced their entry into his home in Ganga Street and opened straight on him on Sunday. The attackers fled instantly while the victim He was rushed to a local hospital with multiple bullet wounds. According to police Tamba is being treated at the hospital.

At present, the minister said, all evidence points towards India’s involvement in this fatal shooting. “It is inappropriate to say anything right now since the investigation is not completed but pattern [of killings] is almost the same,” says Naqvi.

The interior minister was questioned about the firing incident during a press conference held at the Federal Investigation Agency’s regional office in Lahore on Monday. Federal Investigation Agency Director General Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir, FIA Lahore Director Sarfraz Virk and others were also present on this occasion.

Islamabad has accused India’s intelligence agency of being involved in killings inside Pakistan, saying it had credible evidence linking two Indian agents to the deaths of two Pakistanis last year.

Britain’s Guardian newspaper published a report this month, saying the Indian government had killed about 20 people in Pakistan since 2020 as part of a broader plan to eliminate militants residing on foreign soil. Pakistan denies harboring militants.

About human trafficking, Mohsin Naqvi said that a lot of work was being carried out to stop it but more efforts were required in this regard. To a question, he said that there would be no political pressure in FIA.

He said that there would no leniency with regard to overbilling issue and action would be taken without any discrimination.

He said that Karachi Police and Sindh Police were working aggressively against street crimes in Karachi.

He said that there should be laws which could help to stop improper use of social media.

Mohsin Raza Naqvi also said that steps were being taken to increase counters at the Lahore Airport so that time taking immigration process could be made easier for people. He said that he had also talked to Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif in this regard, adding that electronic gates would be introduced so that passport scanning process could be done without immigration officer.

Regarding over billing of electricity bills, Mohsin Naqvi said that he had talked to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in this regard and he had assured that no pressure in this regard would be tolerated and extend full support to FIA to overcome this issue.

He said, “We have evidence that 830 million units had been over billed in the LESCO and FIA Lahore has done good job in this regard.” He said this over billing was done in government offices, industry and even to a common man who consumed only 300 units. He said that XEN had been arrested who used to over bill consumers using 300 units, adding that it was very unfortunate.

The federal minister said that campaign against overbilling would continue till this practice come to an end and steps against overbilling would be taken across the country.

He said that as far as cyber side was concerned huge revamping would be carried out in FIA on cyber side. Recruitment process on vacant posts in FIA would be completed, he added. He said that work against power theft was being carried out on a massive scale but still a lot more had to be done in this regard. The interior minister said that steps to overcome power theft in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be taken with the support of the Ministry of Power.