Farmers call on DC, discuss wheat procurement matters

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa met with representatives of landowners and farmers’ organizations.

During this meeting, the wheat procurement campaign and measures for wheat procurement were discussed. The Deputy Commissioner stated that wheat would be purchased according to the government’s set rates. He mentioned that although wheat prices are low worldwide, the government is buying wheat at better rates. He emphasized the need for adopting innovation in the agriculture sector. It was highlighted that under the farmer’s package, initiatives are being taken for the welfare of landowners and farmers.

District Food Controller Khadim Hussain Faraz, Central Chairman of the Farmers’ Board Jam Hazoor Bakhsh Laar, President of the Farmers’ Union Muhammad Asghar Mayo, and other officials were briefed on the issues faced by landowners and farmers. They stressed the need for further improvement for farmers.

Bankers Club donates 200 fruit trees to IUB for Spring plantation drive

Bankers Club under the State Bank of Pakistan donated 200 fruit trees to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in connection with the Spring plantation drive. Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan Bahawalpur and President Bahawalpur Bankers Club Abdullah Khan launched the plantation drive along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar. He reiterated the bank’s commitment to environmental sustainability and green campus projects.

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar appreciated this initiative and thanked the members of the Bankers Club for their cooperation in the Green Campus project.

On this occasion, Principal Officer State Care Dr. Muhammad Latif, Focal Person State Bank of Pakistan in IUB Prof. Dr. Areeba Khan, Regional Operations Head National Bank of Pakistan and Vice President Bahawalpur Bankers Club Dawood Mahmood Malik, Assistant Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan Bahawalpur Mujib ur Rahman, Senior Officer State Bank of Pakistan Bahawalpur Muhammad Nadeem, Area Head Habib Bank Moin Amjad, Area Head Dubai Islamic Bank Fahad Syal, First Women Bank’S Qudsia Khokhar, and Area Head Meezan Bank Shafiqur Rehman were present on occasion. All participants planted trees to commemorate their long-term commitment to environmental sustainability.