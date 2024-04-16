Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Farmers decry government’s wheat buying from traders

Our Staff Reporter
April 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, a farm­ers’ lobbying group, has said the provincial Government was buying wheat from the traders instead of procuring the crop directly from the farmers. A meeting of the board here on Monday, chaired by its President Nawaz Zubair Talpur, demanded that the provincial government should transparently implement the pro­cess of distributing gunny bags to the wheat farmers. The meeting pointed out that the government could only buy wheat from the farmers and not from the traders who buy wheat at much cheaper rates from the grow­ers and sell it at higher price to the government.

The Ittehad called for fixing the support price of cotton crop at Rs12,000 per 40 kilograms.

Speaking at the meeting Talpur said if the cotton growers felt dis­couraged to cultivate that crop ow­ing to inflationary cost of growing and low market prices of the produce the country would be compelled to import cotton at much higher rates from foreign countries. He added that the cotton import would put a further burden on Pakistan’s deplet­ing foreign exchange reserves.

CM Maryam’s reforms brought healthy change in health dept: Muhammad Saleem

The farmers at the meeting pointed out that their counterparts who were associated with the rul­ing party in the province were cul­tivating rice in those parts of the province where a complete ban on that crop had been imposed. The meeting rejected the increase in the electricity bills and the corpo­rate farming plans.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024