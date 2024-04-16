Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Finance Minister, SG CVF discuss ways to address climate challenges

April 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mu­hammad Aurangzeb on Monday said that Pakistan is committed to address climate challenges for achieving sustainable economic growth.

The finance minister had a productive meeting with Mohamed Nasheed, former President of the Maldives and Secretary-General Climate Vulnera­ble Forum (CVF), said a press release issued here. 

Highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, role played by the country in the estab­lishment of Loss and Damage Fund during COP 28 and way forward to address climate challenges in vulnerable countries.

